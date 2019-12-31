Gazakh Cement completes expansion

Gazakh Cement, Azerbaijan, has increased cement capacity by 20 per cent, raising its capacity from 1Mta to 1.2Mta, according to a report by the Trend News Agency.



Gazakh Cement is undertaking further upgrade work at its plant to increase the overall capacity to 1.5Mta in 2020.



The company, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of building materials in Azerbaijan, is also seeking to explore export markets, with small volumes of clinker already being exported to neighbouring Georgia.

