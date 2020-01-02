CemNet.com » Cement News » ASI calls for moratorium on issue of new cement plants in Indonesia

ASI calls for moratorium on issue of new cement plants in Indonesia

ASI calls for moratorium on issue of new cement plants in Indonesia
02 January 2020


The Indonesian cement industry has called on the government for a moratorium on issuing construction permits for new cement plants for the next five years as the local market has an excess of 25Mta of capacity.

As reported in the local press, Widodo Santoso, chairman of the Indonesia Cement Association (ASI) said: "This is a warning to the government, and here it refers to the Investment Co-ordination Agency (BKPM). Until 2024, it's best that no new construction permit will be issued for new cement plants."

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Indonesia Indonesian Cement Association New plants 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com