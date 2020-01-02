ASI calls for moratorium on issue of new cement plants in Indonesia

02 January 2020

The Indonesian cement industry has called on the government for a moratorium on issuing construction permits for new cement plants for the next five years as the local market has an excess of 25Mta of capacity.



As reported in the local press, Widodo Santoso, chairman of the Indonesia Cement Association (ASI) said: "This is a warning to the government, and here it refers to the Investment Co-ordination Agency (BKPM). Until 2024, it's best that no new construction permit will be issued for new cement plants."

