Quinn Cement to receive new truck fleet

06 January 2020

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has taken delivery of 10 new trucks and a range of heavy mobile plant machinery. Six of the new trucks are bound for Quinn Cement. Two eight-wheel rigid tippers will be used across Quinn Quarries and Tarmac divisions.



The new machinery is part of the latest phase of the company's ongoing 'Fleet and Mobile Plant Replenishment Programme' and follows the arrival of four excavators and three loading shovels in late 2018.



The company has purchased over 70 artics and 41 rigid trucks in the last four years. It has confirmed that the replenishment programme will continue until the end of 2020 when all of the older trucks in the fleet will be replaced with upgraded new ones.





