Bangladesh updates plan for coal/bulk terminal

07 January 2020

Payra Port Authority (PPA), under the Bangladeshi Ministry of Shipping, intends to develop a coal/bulk terminal at Payra Port, Kalapara, Patuakhali, as a public-private partnership project.



Through a new announcement, the port authority has re-invited the expertise of international experts or consortiums to participate in proposed project.



The successful bidders will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the coal/bulk terminal and transfer it to Payra Port Authority, based on the terms and conditions set out in the PPP contract. Bids are due on 17 February 2020.



Bangladeshi imports of coal are growing due to use in power, cement and other sectors. This project will facilitate the smooth handling of imported coal in the future.

