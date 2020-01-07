Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly calls for standardised cement tax

Members of Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly have called for the government to standardise municipal taxes on both local cement manufacturers and importers.
In this case, a new five per cent tax would be imposed on all locally-produced and imported cement. Whereas, at present taxes are only applied on companies operating in San José, Cartago and Guanacaste.
