NCL Industries reports 23% production decline

08 January 2020

India’s NCL Industries has reported a 23 per cent fall in cement production to 423,000t in the 3QFY19-20, compared with 552,000t in the year-ago period. Cement dispatches decreased 22 per cent YoY to 430,000t from 552,000t.

The company's production of cement boards rose eight per cent to 19,091t for the quarter ending December 2019, while cement board dispatches slipped 10 per cent to 14,967t.

