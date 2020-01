Saudi Arabia records 22% production increase in December

09 January 2020

Saudi Arabian cement sales rose 24.2 per cent YoY in terms of volume in December 2019, while total production increased 21.7 per cent to 4.7Mt from 3.86Mt, according to Mubasher. Cement inventories in the country declined 0.6 per cent YoY to 1.18Mt in the last month of 2019.

Southern Province Cement Co recorded the highest volume of sales during the month, totalling around 708,000t, followed by Saudi Cement Co with 586,000t.

