Serge Gbotta new CEO LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire

ICR Newsroom By 10 January 2020

LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire has appointed Serge Gbotta as its new CEO, effective from 1 January 2020. He succeeds Xaivier Saint-Martin-Tillet, who will head up the west Africa group region.



Formerly commercial and logistics director at the company, Mr Gbotta is a civil engineer with an MBA degree.



"I am delighted with the opportunity given to me to manage LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire and to support it in its next phase of growth,” Mr Gbotta said.

