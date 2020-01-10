CemNet.com » Cement News » Serge Gbotta new CEO LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire

Serge Gbotta new CEO LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire

Serge Gbotta new CEO LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire
By ICR Newsroom
10 January 2020


LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire has appointed Serge Gbotta as its new CEO, effective from 1 January 2020.  He succeeds Xaivier Saint-Martin-Tillet, who will head up the west Africa group region.

Formerly commercial and logistics director at the company, Mr Gbotta is a civil engineer with an MBA degree.

"I am delighted with the opportunity given to me to manage LafargeHolcim Côte d'Ivoire and to support it in its next phase of growth,” Mr Gbotta said.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Côte d’Ivoire LafargeHolcim Côte d’Ivoire appointments 