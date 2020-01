Steppe Cement posts 8% revenue rise in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 13 January 2020

Kazakhstan-based Steppe Cement has posted revenues of KZT30.534bn (US$81m) for the year ended 31 December 2019. This represents a rise of eight per cent when compared with 2018.



The company sold 1,715,761t of cement in 2019, marginally lower than the previous year.

Steppe Cement is the country's fourth-largest cement producer with a total cement capacity of 1.9Mta. It operates two plants in Karaganda: the 1.1Mta Central Asia Cement works and the 0.8Mta Karcement unit.

