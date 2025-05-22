Advertisement

Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) plc reported a 16 per cent drop in revenue to LKR31.247bn (US$104.3m) in FY24-25 (ended 31 March 2025) when compared with a revenue of LKR37.375bn in the previous financial year.

The company's gross profit in FY24-25 fell by 18 per cent to LKR9.172bn from LKR11.204bn in FY23-24 while operating profit dropped 42 per cent YoY to LKR2.068bn from LKR3.538bn.

However, net profit improved by 43 per cent YoY to LKR1.956bn in FY24-25 from LKR1.366bn, buoyed by a dividend income of LKR1.275bn, higher finance income, lower finance expenses and a reduction in tax paid.

Group results

On a group level, full-year results for the FY24-25 saw revenue up by one per cent to LKR50.096bn from LKR49.824bn.

Gross profit increased nine per cent YoY to LKR16.936bn from LKR15.562bn in FY23-24 while operating profit advanced 11 per cent YoY to LKR5.401bn from LKR4.887bn. The group's net profit for FY24-25 saw an improvement of 46 per cent YoY to LKR3.39bn from LKR2.329bn in the previous financial year.

The positive result was supported by a three per cent drop in the cost of sales to LKR33.159bn, although selling and distribution as well as administrative expenses increased by 12 and five per cent, respectively. Financial income rose by 157 per cent while financial expenses were down by 35 per cent. The group paid an additional 28 per cent in tax when compared with the previous financial year.