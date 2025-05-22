Advertisement

Indian clinker and cement manufacturer Star Cement has reported a standalone net loss of INR1.58bn (US$18.380m), compared to a net profit of INR2.2bn in FY23-24. Revenue from operations for the year fell 31.2 per cent to INR19.92bn in the same period.

The company’s profits before tax of INR543m for 4QFY24-25, a 53.3 per cent drop in profits from the same period last year.

Total expenses for the 4QFY24-25 were up 20.8 per cent at INR6.08bn. Employee benefits expense was at INR395m (up 4.47 per cent YoY), while the cost of materials consumed stood at INR1.27bn (down 65.2 per cent YoY) during the period under review.