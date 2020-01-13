FLSmidth appoints new Mining Industry President

13 January 2020

Mikko Keto will join FLSmidth as President, Mining Industry and member of Group Executive Management. The appointment comes following Manfred Schaffer’s decision to retire in 2020.



Mikko Keto joins FLSmidth from Metso, where he has worked for 10 years of which the last two years as President, Minerals Services and Pumps. He also served as a member of the company's Executive Team.



FLSmidth CEO, Thomas Schulz, said: "Mikko Keto will lead the FLSmidth Mining organisation in capturing profitable business opportunities. He comes with an extensive experience in Service Line Management, Spare Parts and lifecycle offerings. He brings a strong commitment to customer partnerships, and believes strongly in delivering significant enhancements in performance, sustainability and asset optimisation."



Mikko Keto: "I am excited to join FLSmidth and help drive profitable growth in the mining business and further develop FLSmidth’s portfolio of solutions towards zero emissions."



Mikko is a Finnish citizen. He earned a MSc (Econ) from Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration (1994), Finland. He will relocate to Copenhagen.





