India sees cement price increase in January

13 January 2020

India has reported cement price increases in most parts of the country in January, according to market analysts.

"Prices have increased by about INR10/bag (US$0.14) (three per cent up from last month) in most parts of the country (according to our channel checks) after declining by about INR30/bag in the last six months," stated analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Furthermore, producers are expected to post healthy EBITDA growth in their results for the quarter ending December 2019.

