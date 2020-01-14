PT Cemindo Gemilang joins the World Cement Association

14 January 2020

Indonesian cement producer PT Cemindo Gemilang is the latest addition to the World Cement Association's international membership, which currently spans 34 countries. The firm joins as a Corporate Member.



"As we work to address the key global challenges facing the cement industry, in particular the goal of full decarbonisation by 2050, it is important that we engage dynamic emerging-market players. We are delighted to welcome Cemindo Gemilang to the WCA," said Ian Riley, CEO of the World Cement Association (WCA).



The company is the producer of Semen Merah Putih brand cement as well as ready-mix concrete, which is available throughout Indonesia. Cemindo is also a major producer in Vietnam, through its Chinfon Cement subsidiary.



"At Cemindo Gemilang, we want to become one of the world's leading building materials companies, and do so by adopting innovative and eco-friendly solutions,” said Vince Indigo, Cemindo's president commissioner.



"In today's rapidly-evolving global cement sector we believe the new and significant challenges can best be tackled together. The WCA has provided a strong global voice for the cement industry and we

look forward to contributing to future discussions, working with its leaders and members to share ideas, insights and best practice."

