PhilCement Corp inaugurates Bataan facilities

By ICR Newsroom
20 January 2020


Phinma-Corp subsidiary PhilCement Corp has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art cement and port terminal at the Freeport Area of Bataan, Philippines. Located on a 1.9ha plot the 2Mta facility represents an investment of PHP1bn (US$19.6m).

“We want to contribute what we can in nation building to making lives better," PHINMA President and COO, Ramon del Rosario, said.

