PhilCement Corp inaugurates Bataan facilities

Phinma-Corp subsidiary PhilCement Corp has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art cement and port terminal at the Freeport Area of Bataan, Philippines. Located on a 1.9ha plot the 2Mta facility represents an investment of PHP1bn (US$19.6m).
“We want to contribute what we can in nation building to making lives better," PHINMA President and COO, Ramon del Rosario, said.
