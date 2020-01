Indonesian export sales up 12% in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 21 January 2020

Indonesia’s cement producers saw export sales drop 38.1 per cent in December 2019 to 321,966t when compared with 519,684t in December 2018, reports Semen Indonesia Group.



Clinker exports were particularly affected, noting a 46.6 per cent fall to 204,227t from 382,237t the previous year. Cement exports were down 14.3 per cent YoY to 117,739t from 137,447t.



Full-year 2019

However, exports for the full year 2019 saw 11.8 per cent improvement to 6.365Mt when compared with 5.691Mt in 2018.

