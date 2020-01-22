Hoffmann Green meets targets and reaffirms future

ICR Newsroom By 22 January 2020

France-based Hoffmann Green has announced that it met its low-carbon cement production and sales target of 1000t during 2019, following the opening of its first production site in Vendée.



"These 1000t of low-carbon cement represent a first major milestone in our industrial and commercial development. This marks the beginning of a real paradigm shift in the construction sector for building tomorrow's sustainable cities. Encouraged by this success, in 2020 and subsequent years, we will focus on continuing to respect our commitments to accelerate our growth and become the leading low-carbon cement player in France,” said Julien Blanchard, chairman of the board and co-founder of the company.



At the end of 2019, Hoffmann Green completed the extension of its H1 production site in Vendée, giving it an additional 1000m2 for storing and delivering cements. Bagging and palletiser machines were also installed and put into operation.

The company also plans to begin construction work on its H2 production site, also located in Vendée, by the end of the 1H20. Lastly, preliminary contacts have been initiated with the Ile-de-France region to identify the location of the H3 production site, according to a press release.



By 2024 Hoffmann Green aims to achieve a total production capacity of 550,000tpa (versus 50,000tpa currently).





