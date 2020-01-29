Israel allows temporary cement supply into Gaza Strip

Israel will temporarily allow the supply of cement and tyres to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom trade crossing under Israeli control, according to a senior official. Deliveries would be allowed from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.



"We hope it will be permanent and not temporary," saidJihad Isleem, spokesperson for the private sector association in Gaza.



Israel has banned deliveries of cement and other raw materials to Gaza, arguing that activists used them to produce weapons and build tunnels from eastern Gaza to Israel.

