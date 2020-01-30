CDP raises Cemex rating on climate change leadership

CDP has raised its rating of Cemex from B in 2018 to A- in 2019 for the company's commitment to climate protection. The rating covers Cemex's improvement in governance, risk management, CO2 emissions reduction initiatives, low carbon products and value chain engagement.
"We are very pleased not only that our CDP score has improved, but also that it reflects our company's continued effort to achieve a robust climate change strategy, which is helping us to reduce our operations' CO2 footprint. So far, we have reduced our net specific emissions per tonne of cementitious product by more than 22 per cent, when compared to our 1990 baseline," said Vicente Saisco, Cemex's corporate sustainability director.
