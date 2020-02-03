Pillard wins Mexican burner order

03 February 2020

Pillard has received an order for a Pillard PRECAFLAM™ burner in a new cement plant in Mexico, delivered by Fives FCB. Its technology, associated with both the Pillard NOVAFLAM® main burner and the Fives FCB preheater, enables a very low specific heat consumption with an average of 760 kcal/kg.



This 70MW vertical Pillard PRECAFLAM™ burner is designed to fire coal/petcoke/diesel/natural gas and solid alternative fuel. The substitution ratio of the alternative solid fuels can reach up to 65 per cent, claims Fives FCB, depending on the material:

• low-weight solid wastes (RDF) 40 per cent

• tyre chip sizes up to 75mm 65 per cent (equivalent to 5tph).



During operation, an average O 2 2.5 per cent is achieved at the preheater outlet, without generating CO. The Pillard PRECAFLAM™ technology in conjunction with the Fives FCB combustion chamber allows a reduction of NO x emissions from 1200ppm to 660ppm at the preheater outlet, an excellent preparation of hot meal for the kiln, with a five per cent increase in production, no coating issues, despite petcoke with S > six per cent, claims Fives FCB.

Published under