Pillard wins Mexican burner order

Pillard has received an order for a Pillard PRECAFLAM™ burner in a new cement plant in Mexico, delivered by Fives FCB. Its technology, associated with both the Pillard NOVAFLAM® main burner and the Fives FCB preheater, enables a very low specific heat consumption with an average of 760 kcal/kg.
This 70MW vertical Pillard PRECAFLAM™ burner is designed to fire coal/petcoke/diesel/natural gas and solid alternative fuel. The substitution ratio of the alternative solid fuels can reach up to 65 per cent, claims Fives FCB, depending on the material:
• low-weight solid wastes (RDF) 40 per cent
• tyre chip sizes up to 75mm 65 per cent (equivalent to 5tph).
During operation, an average O2 2.5 per cent is achieved at the preheater outlet, without generating CO. The Pillard PRECAFLAM™ technology in conjunction with the Fives FCB combustion chamber allows a reduction of NOx emissions from 1200ppm to 660ppm at the preheater outlet, an excellent preparation of hot meal for the kiln, with a five per cent increase in production, no coating issues, despite petcoke with S > six per cent, claims Fives FCB.
Pillard has received an order for a Pillard PRECAFLAM™ burner in a new cement plant in Mexico, delivered by Fives FCB. Its technology, associated with both the Pillard NOVAFLAM® main burner and the Fives FCB preheater, enables a very low specific heat consumption with an average of 760 kcal/kg.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email