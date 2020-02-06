PCA: US cement consumption to sustain growth into 2022

06 February 2020

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has held a press conference at the 2020 World of Concrete in Las Vegas, Nevada, where PCA Senior Vice President and Chief Economist, Ed Sullivan, predicted cement consumption to stay at moderate growth levels through 2020-21 and into 2022.



PCA Market Intelligence expects cement consumption will grow by 1.7 per cent in 2020. The potential for stronger-than-expected construction in residential construction could add one full percentage point to this outlook.



"The economy rests on two pillars, consumer spending and labour markets," said Sullivan. "As long as the economy continues to grow and create jobs, the economy will remain on solid ground and continue to support cyclical portions of the cement market. But the economic recovery is ageing and losing its zip. Economic growth will gradually slow along with construction activity and cement consumption growth rates."



The PCA suggests that the ageing of the recovery makes the economy, and cement consumption, more vulnerable to potential disruptions. These threats to the overall economy include slower global economic growth, declining consumer sentiment, trade issues and the threat of coronavirus fully hitting the United States.

