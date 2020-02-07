Taiheiyo Cement records 10.4% decline in net profit

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement has seen a 10.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to JPY30.5bn (US$277.5m) for the nine-month period ending 31 December 2019.



Sales were also down 4.3 per cent YoY to JPY662.9bn in the 9MFY19-20, while its operating profit decreased 15.2 per cent to JPY42.1bn.



Demand relating to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the reconstruction demand of the Great East Japan earthquake has peaked, therefore the company’s aggregate business saw sales volume decrease in the Kanto and Tohoku regions compared to the year-ago period.

