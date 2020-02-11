Turkey sees 30% decline in cement sales for the 11M19

11 February 2020

Turkey’s cement sales fell 30 per cent YoY in the first 11 months of 2019, according to the Turkish Cement Manufacturers’ Association (TÇMB). The result has been linked to a slowdown in the housing market, with sales declining seven per cent YoY to 1.15m units in the 11M19.



Cement production increased 2.8 per cent YoY in November 2019 to 5.3Mt, with house sales also advancing 54 per cent YoY during the same period.

Published under