Carthage Cement to start exports to Europe

ICR Newsroom By 12 February 2020

Following the award of a CE mark, Tunisia-based Carthage Cement will start exports to Europe from March 2020 onward, reports ilBoursa. The first shipment will consist of 150,000t of cement.



“This operation marks a new horizon and a new opportunity for the company as part of its drive to diversify the destinations of its products and its commercial fulfilment,” said the company in a statement.

