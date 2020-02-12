Carthage Cement to start exports to Europe

Following the award of a CE mark, Tunisia-based Carthage Cement will start exports to Europe from March 2020 onward, reports ilBoursa. The first shipment will consist of 150,000t of cement.
“This operation marks a new horizon and a new opportunity for the company as part of its drive to diversify the destinations of its products and its commercial fulfilment,” said the company in a statement.
