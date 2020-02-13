Cemex Colombia extends O&M contract with Wärtsilä

Cemex Colombia has awarded Wärtsilä the four-year extension to the operation and maintenance (O&M), marking a 25-year continuous partnership by 2023.



The 26MW Caracolito Cemex power plant operates on five Wärtsilä 18-cylinder 34SG engines in V-configuration running on natural gas. It provides a reliable electricity supply to power the cement facility’s day-to-day production requirements. In addition to reliability, Wärtsilä’s continued O&M services ensure, among other things, optimised and guaranteed performance, and financial predictability of the O&M costs, while enabling Cemex to focus on its core business of cement production.

“Over the years Wärtsilä has provided us with reliable and efficient support, and we are pleased to extend this partnership for a further period of time. The company fully meets our expectations and requirements in the running and maintaining of the power plant, allowing us to run our production in accordance with the established key performance indicators,” commented Mr Jairo Guerrero, energy director, Cemex Colombia and Caribbean.

“25 years of continuous operation and maintenance of this plant indicates that we must be doing something right. From a wider perspective, it confirms Wärtsilä’s position as a world-class O&M services provider, as well as a trustworthy and valued business partner for the entire lifecycle of the power plant,” said Sampo Suvisaari, energy business director, Latin America North.







