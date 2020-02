Gulf Cement narrows loss

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2020

UAE-based Gulf Cement reported a fall in revenues to AED443.6m (US$120.8m) in 2019, down from AED475.7m in 2018. This represents a YoY drop of 6.7 per cent. The company’s loss narrowed from AED33m in 2018 to AED26.8m.

Gulf Cement operates a 2.7Mta integrated cement plant in Khor Khuir, Ras Al Khaimah. It has a clinker capacity of 3.8Mta.

