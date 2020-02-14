PIBTL earns profit in 1HFY19-20

14 February 2020

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL) has announced its financial results for the half-year period ended 31 December 2019, declaring earning of net profit of PKR864m (US$5.6m) against a net loss of PKR 1.46bn in the same period last year.



Its net sales during the reporting period increased by 42 per cent to PKR4.84bn from PKR3.142bn during the same period last year. The administrative and general expenses slightly increased from PKR203m to PKR217m during this accounting period.



PIBTL has built capacity for handling up to 12Mt of coal and 4Mt of cement and clinker per year, which can together be further enhanced up to 20Mta.

Published under