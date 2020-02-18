Bedeschi updates on LafargeHolcim Maroc's belt conveyor project

18 February 2020

Bedeschi has said erection works on a long distance belt conveyor project for LafargeHolcim Maroc's cement plant in Souss are well underway.

Following an intense civil work phase, during which the single trusses were preassembled and equipped with the mechanical comports, the 4.3km long distance belt conveyor has started to take shape.

The company said that the site team is taking full advantage of Trimble Connect to facilitate the erection works. Bedeschi has designed and is executing and delivering every component of this turnkey project. "Hard environments, high slopes and difficult accesses are not impossible, if overtaken by the implementation of smart solutions," it said.

The conveyor, which trusses up to 5t completely assembled at ground, has been erected on a mountain using a suspended cableway. The system, installed and operated by the Bedeschi team with its partner SEIK, allowed fast-track operations with a high degree of safety and quality.

This advanced methodology allowed Bedeschi to carry out the erection within a tight schedule and with limited impact on the local environment and to the full satisfaction of the client.

