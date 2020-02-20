Cemex announces new climate action strategy

20 February 2020

Cemex has announced a new Climate Action Strategy to outline the company's vision to advance towards a carbon-neutral economy and to address society's increasing demands more efficiently.



To date Cemex has reduced its specific CO 2 emissions by more than 22 per cent compared to the company's 1990 baseline. Now it has defined a more ambitious target of a 35 per cent reduction of specific net CO 2 emissions by 2030. This way the goal is aligned with the Science-Based Targets methodology, a requirement that will meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.



To compliment the strategy with a longer-term vision, Cemex is also establishing a new goal to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete by 2050.

"Climate change has been a priority for Cemex for many years. Our efforts have brought significant progress to date, but we mist do more. This is why we have defined a more ambitious strategy to reduce CO 2 emissions by 2030 and to deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete by 2050," said Fernando A Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex.



To fulfil this strategy, Cemex has detailed a CO 2 roadmap to accelerate the roll-out or proven technologies in all its facilities, including investing in energy efficiency, using alternative fuels, expanding the use of renewable energy, and increasing the substitution of clinker with alternative cementitious materials.



The net-zero concrete aspiration for 2050 sets the company on a path of open innovation that requires strategic partnerships and cross-industry collaboration in the development of breakthrough technologies like carbon capture, utilisation and storage, plus novel clinker with low-heat consumption, alternative decarbonated raw materials, carbonation of concrete waste for use as recycled aggregates and the promotion of the circular economy to transform waste into fuel.

