Legislative Assembly approves Costa Rican cement tax

24 February 2020

In the first debate, Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly has approved a bill that seeks a five per cent tax on the sale of all cement.

The initiative establishes that the tax will be on all bulk and bagged cement that is destined for consumption or marketing at the national level, according to the Legislative Assembly.

If produced domestically, the manufacturer of the product will be liable to the tax. However, in the case of imports, the natural or legal person who introduces the product or in whose name it is imported will be liable to the tax.

Published under