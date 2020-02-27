Masaveu doubles US exports in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 27 February 2020

Masaveu has doubled its export shipments to the USA from its Tudela Veguín plant in Spain in 2019. The US is now the third-largest market for the cement producer, representing an export volume of 118,673t in 2019, compared to 50,061t in the previous year. The exports to the US account for 18.3 per cent of the company’s total exports.



To improve its export operations the company inaugurated a new terminal in Muelle Norte, to expand its El Musel facility, at the end of 2019. It is the third cargo terminal of Masaveu in the the port of El Musel.



However, when compared with the previous year, exports to Europe fell by 31 per cent with shipments to France being particularly hit, falling from 400,000t in 2018 to 213,000t the following year. Sales were also down in UK although exports to Belgium and Ireland were slightly up. The company also saw a fall in exports to Brazil, Africa and the Middle East.



Total cement and clinker exports from El Musel contracted by 23.7 per cent YoY from 849,972t in 2018 to 648,673t in 2019.

