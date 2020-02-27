CemNet.com » Cement News » San Luis rotary kiln burner ignited

San Luis rotary kiln burner ignited

San Luis rotary kiln burner ignited
27 February 2020


On 21 February 2020  the main burner of the rotary kiln in the Lindos project for Cementos Avellaneda at San Luis, Argentina, was successfully ignited.

SINOMA-TCDRI  was the contractor for the project. The successful ignition marks the start of the trial production and performance test phase from the installation and commissioning stage.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Argentina Cementos Avellaneda 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com