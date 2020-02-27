San Luis rotary kiln burner ignited

On 21 February 2020 the main burner of the rotary kiln in the Lindos project for Cementos Avellaneda at San Luis, Argentina, was successfully ignited.
SINOMA-TCDRI was the contractor for the project. The successful ignition marks the start of the trial production and performance test phase from the installation and commissioning stage.
