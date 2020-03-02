Ciments du Maroc turnover falls in 2019

02 March 2020

The unaudited consolidated turnover of Ciments du Maroc slipped by 0.8 per cent YoY to MAD3.89bn (US$405.8m) in 2019 despite an improvement in the cement market.



The fall was due to a decline in concrete sales, which offset the positive development of cement sales, said the company.

