Ciments du Maroc turnover falls in 2019

The unaudited consolidated turnover of Ciments du Maroc slipped by 0.8 per cent YoY to MAD3.89bn (US$405.8m) in 2019 despite an improvement in the cement market.
The fall was due to a decline in concrete sales, which offset the positive development of cement sales, said the company.
The unaudited consolidated turnover of Ciments du Maroc slipped by 0.8 per cent YoY to MAD3.89bn (US$405.8m) in 2019 despite an improvement in the cement market.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email