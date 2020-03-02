CemNet.com » Cement News » Ciments du Maroc turnover falls in 2019

Ciments du Maroc turnover falls in 2019

By ICR Newsroom
02 March 2020


The unaudited consolidated turnover of Ciments du Maroc slipped by 0.8 per cent YoY to MAD3.89bn (US$405.8m) in 2019 despite an improvement in the cement market.

The fall was due to a decline in concrete sales, which offset the positive development of cement sales, said the company.

