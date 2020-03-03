Royal Cement Benelux to distribute cement from Schiedam port

Royal Cement Benelux, part of Royal El Minya Cement and the Sesco Group, one of the largest providers of white cement in the world, announced that it has acquired a new 18,500m2 facility in the port of Schiedam in The Netherlands.



The port of Schiedam is part of the Port of Rotterdam. The new facility, which includes 13,500m2 combined office, storage and operating space, will be the company's second European location. Available on the premises is 160 M1 Quay, which can receive ships up to 15,000dwt.



"The opening of Royal Cement Benelux's new Schiedam facility is an important step towards the ambition to develop the European market," said Martin Bakker, general manager.



The new location will be the first of many important expansions for the company in 2020. New in western Europe, this will be a game-changer, with high-quality white cement available to customers around western Europe and the United Kingdom, says Royal Cement Benelux.



The Group will also be opening an Italian terminal for strategic access to Italy and other neighbouring countries.

