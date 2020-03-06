Kenyan producers oppose National Cement's call for clinker import duty rise

National Cement Co of Kenya has struck out on its own in asking for an increase on clinker import duty from 10 to 25 per cent.



Bamburi Cement, East Africa Portland Cement VCO and Savannah Cement have oppossed the increase suggested by National Cement Chairman, Narendra Raval, at a meeting in Nairobi with the Kenyan Association of Manufacturers (KAM).



However, the association the manufacturers to provide data on their grinding and clinker installed capacity, clinker demand and the capacity of ongoing expansion projects. With this data, KAM will approach the Ministry of Industry over the proposal.



Also opposing Mr Raval's call is Rai Cement, Karsan Ramji & Sons, manufacturer of Ndovu Cement and Safari Cement Ltd, which is setting up a plant in Mombasa.

