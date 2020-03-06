Holcim El Salvador sets record production figures in 2019

06 March 2020

Holcim El Salvador produced over 1.2Mt of cement and 710,000Mm3 of concrete in 2019, representing record production figures, and plans to maintain this positive performance in 2020. The company also co-processed around 26,000Mt of waste in 2019, up from 20,000Mt in the previous year.



Elsewhere, Holcim is also considering reopening its Maya cement plant, which was closed in 2008 due to low domestic demand. These plans would require an investment of US$20m.



In the meantime, the company is carrying out US$7.5m of investment in the 1H20. The funds will be used to set up six new concrete facilities, boosting concrete output by 30 per cent. In addition, it will acquire new trucks and machinery, while also investing in its Geocycle division.

