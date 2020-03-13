Scottish Government awards Tarmac GBP1.49m to develop Dunbar freight rail

13 March 2020

The Scottish Government has allocated GBP1.49m to Tarmac's Dunbar cement plant in a Freight Facilities Grant.The fund is open to companies looking to move freight by the more sustainable modes of rail or water instead of road.

The grant will support the company's drive to enhance its rail capabilities at the plant which provides cement products for construction projects across Scotland and further into England.



Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson, said: "I am delighted to award GBP1.49m of funding from our Freight Facilities Grant to Tarmac towards expanding its Dunbar facility. Tarmac is a key user of rail and strong advocate for the industry.



"This award is the first Freight Facilities Grant for rail for a number of years and will help ensure that rail remains the key mode of transport for much of Tarmac's operations."



Chris Swan, head of rail, Tarmac said: "We’re delighted to receive this funding from Transport Scotland which supports our commitment to developing our rail offering, reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.



"The enhanced rail distribution capabilities at our Dunbar cement plant will support our commitment to transporting as much product as possible on the rail network and not the roads, providing essential construction materials to infrastructure projects both within Scotland and beyond."

