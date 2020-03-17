Israel to readmit cement into Gaza

The Israeli authorities have decided to allow the entry of cement in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom (Karm Abu Salem) commercial crossing, according to the Palestinian Authority.
Israel had previously blocked the entry of cement into Gaza and hundreds of factories have closed as a result of a lack of raw materials entering Gaza.
