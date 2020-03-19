Cambodia has not yet seen a slowdown in cement sales over COVID-19

19 March 2020

The coronavirus has not had a significant impact on the cement and other construction material markets in Cambodia, which are retaining strong demand at present. The Cambodian construction sector reports no slowdown in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while cement prices are holding up.



"Demand remains strong for cement and building materials due to infrastructure development, urbanisation, long-term investment, and family and population growth. We believe the Cambodian economy will continue to grow strongly in the long term," said Wirot Phanitphotchamarn, Kampot Cement Co's sales and marketing director.



Kampot Cement says it will not lower the price of its products in places like Siem Reap and Sihanoukville, where COVID-19 fears have slowed the flow of tourists, arguing that the market remains strong.



"We are not concerned about the price as it is a matter of demand and supply. SCG focusses on quality and value," said Mr Phanitphotchamarn.



A sales representative of Chray Sokun Construction Materials Depot, a firm based in Kandal province's Sa’ang district, told the Phnompenh Post that the price of cement in the market has not changed.



She said her depot has placed orders for three types of cement: K-cement, a product of Kampot Cement is selling for US$103/t. Meanwhile, Camel Cement Products of Chip Mong Insee Cement sells for US$101/t and Conch of Battambang Cement is selling for just over US$90/t.

Published under