Votorantim Cimentos to install distribution centre in Uberaba

ICR Newsroom By 20 March 2020

Brazil-based Votorantim Cimentos has announced plans to build a distribution centre in Uberaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The new centre will have storage space of 2000m2 and will serve the Uberaba region and a radius of 100km. The unit is expected to be operational in the 2H20 and provide improved and faster services for the region’s customers.

