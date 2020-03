Dalmia Bharat announces share buy-back scheme

24 March 2020

The board of India’s Dalmia Bharat Ltd has approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to INR5bn (US$65.79m).

It intends to buy no more than 71,42,857 shares at a maximum price of INR700 per unit. The shares will be purchased from the open market through the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd, according to a statement.

