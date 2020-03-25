Carthage Cement increases capital with TND206m

Tunisia’s Carthage Cement has closed its capital increase with a value of TND206m (US$70.9m), about 77 per cent of its initial sum (TND268.5m), according to ilBoursa. The operation has been hailed a success by the news service under the current conditions.
The capital increase was carried out with Bourse MAC SA as intermediary and served to rebalance the company’s financial structure and lower its debt. The company’s capital now stands at TND343.6m.
Tunisia’s Carthage Cement has closed its capital increase with a value of TND206m (US$70.9m), about 77 per cent of its initial sum (TND268.5m), according to ilBoursa. The operation has been hailed a success by the news service under the current conditions.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email