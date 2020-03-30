CIMCO awards Gebr Pfeiffer contract for Togo mill

ICR Newsroom By 30 March 2020

CIMCO, part of the CIM Metal Group, has awarded Gebr Pfeiffer the contract for an MVR 6000 C-6 mill for its grinding plant in Lomé, Togo. Gebr Pfeiffer will supply the mill and the process design while Intercem will build the grinding plant.



The MVR 6000 C-6 mill will be used to grind cements ranging from CEM I to CEM IV. The mill has a drive power of 6400kkW to produce CEM I at 370tph with a Blaine fineness of 3800cm2/g.



The plant is scheduled to come online in the 1Q21.

