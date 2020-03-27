NPC goes into lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus

ICR Newsroom By 27 March 2020

South Africa-based NPC, part of the InterCement group, has announced the shutdown of its industrial operations and commercial activities following the 21-day complete country lockdown announced by the country’s government to halt the spread of COVID-19.



The company expressed in a letter its support for the government’s actions and encouraged the community to follow the lockdown rules and was confident it would overcome the challenge together.

NPC operates 1.8Mta of cement capacity in a 1Mta integrated plant at Simuma and two grinding facilities in Durban and Newcastle.

