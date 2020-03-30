CemNet.com » Cement News » Vicat to revise 2020 outlook in view of coronavirus

Vicat to revise 2020 outlook in view of coronavirus
By ICR Newsroom
30 March 2020


Vicat has warned that while its 2020 outlook needs to be revised in terms of the potential impact of COVID-19 on the cement producer’s business, it is not able at this stage to provide a detailed and accurate assessment of how its markets and financial performance will develop during the course of the year.

Adaptation measures have already been implemented, including a plan to reduce operating costs and defer non-strategic capital expenditure.

