Vicat to revise 2020 outlook in view of coronavirus

Vicat has warned that while its 2020 outlook needs to be revised in terms of the potential impact of COVID-19 on the cement producer’s business, it is not able at this stage to provide a detailed and accurate assessment of how its markets and financial performance will develop during the course of the year.
Adaptation measures have already been implemented, including a plan to reduce operating costs and defer non-strategic capital expenditure.
