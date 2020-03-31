Carthage Cement completes capital increase

31 March 2020

Tunisia’s Carthage Cement has successfully completed a capital increase for TND206m (US$71.89m) or 77 per cent of the initial operation.



The capital increase was carried out through MAC SA, a stock market intermediary, and will serve to rebalance its financial structure and reduce debt. As a result, the company’s capital will rise to TND343.6m.

Published under