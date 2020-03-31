Moody's changes outlook for Votorantim Cimentos

31 March 2020

The outlook for Brazil’s Votorantim Cimentos has been downgraded from positive to negative by Moody’s Investors Service. However, the Ba1 rating for the company has been affirmed.



The credit ratings agency has also downgraded the outlook for Votorantim Cimentos’ subsidiary St Marys Cement to negative from positive.

Published under