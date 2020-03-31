CemNet.com » Cement News » Moody's changes outlook for Votorantim Cimentos

Moody's changes outlook for Votorantim Cimentos

31 March 2020


The outlook for Brazil’s Votorantim Cimentos has been downgraded from positive to negative by Moody’s Investors Service. However, the Ba1 rating for the company has been affirmed. 

The credit ratings agency has also downgraded the outlook for Votorantim Cimentos’ subsidiary St Marys Cement to negative from positive.

