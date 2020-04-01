Pakistan's producers see daily offtake fall

01 April 2020

Cement factories located in Sindh province, Pakistan, have seen their total dispatches decline to 3500tpd from 20,000-22,000tpd before the coronavirus outbreak.

Likewise, cement manufacturing plants in the north of the country registered an almost 75 per cent decrease in dispatches. Daily average cement offtake fell to 30,000-35,000tpd from 135,000-140,000tpd.

Elsewhere, exports slipped 93 per cent to an average of 1,000-1,500tpd from 20,000-22,000tpd.

Industry officials have said cement factories are still operating with minimal staff while following standard procedures to slow the coronavirus spread.

