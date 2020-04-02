Mexican cement plants to close due to coronavirus

ICR Newsroom By 02 April 2020

Mexico’s National Cement Chamber (CANACEM) has announce that cement plants are ceasing operation. However, cement companies will carry out dispatches until 3 April and halt supplying public works and 62,000 hardware stores from 4 April onwards. The measure has been taken due to the spread of COVID-19.



"It is necessary to carry out technical, operational and administrative actions in each of the plants whose activity will be suspended in order to be able to completely stop operations in a safe and technically orderly manner so that damage to machinery and equipment is avoided, in particularly the kilns that are used in the production of cement, and to take care of the physical integrity of the people who participate in these technical actions to stop operations, "says CANACEM President, Jaime Rocha Font. It is expected that the shutdowns will take place over the next seven days to reduce the impact on equipment, the environment and the fulfillment of third-party obligations.



CANACEM will also suspend operations since it is not considered an essential activity, according to the agreement published in the country’s Official Gazette on 31 March.



Companies affiliated to the cement industry association will maintain all their personnel with full salary and benefits during the period 30 March-30 April 2020, outlined in the Agreement.

