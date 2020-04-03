Government relief package expected for construction sector

03 April 2020

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is likely to announce a relief package for the construction industry and issue a directive for the resumption of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related infrastructure and energy projects on Friday and this anticipation has renewed interest in investors to buy leading cement scripts of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the last two days.



The relief package will also support the uplift of other industries allied with the construction sector, says the government. All major cement players touched the upper bracket with good volume and this trend is expected to continue, if the package is announced as per markets expectation, experts predict.



Some of the company's set to benefit include Attock Cement Pak Ltd, Bestway Cement Ltd, Cherat Cement Co Ltd, DG Khan Cement Co Ltd, Dewan Cement Ltd, Fauji Cement Co Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd, etc.

Published under